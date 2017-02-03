BJC Healthcare partners with local ambulance district to teach life saving skills

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – February means its Heart Month and part of heart health is knowing life saving techniques in order to help a victim of cardiac arrest or choking.

Saturday February 4, BJC Healthcare is partnering with the St. Charles County Ambulance District to offer the Life Saver CPR event. At this event, instructors will help attendees learn skills needed to help someone suffering from cardiac arrest of choking such as CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver.

Kyle Gaines from the St. Charles County Ambulance District joins us to kick off Heart Month with a live saving training event.

For more information, visit www.shopmidriversmall.com

Life Saver CPR Event

Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m

Presented by St. Charles County Ambulance District and the BJC Healthcare

Mid-River Mall