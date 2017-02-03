× Baby colobus monkey debuts at Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A month-old colobus monkey made its debut Friday at the Saint Louis Zoo’s Primate House.

Baby Willow was born January 10 to 17-year-old mother Cecelia and 10-year-old father Kima. A zoo spokesperson said Cecelia is taking great care of Willow and her brother, Ziggy, who was born exactly one year ago. Cecelia’s other son, 2-year-old Simon, is learning to carry his baby sister around and help tend to her.

Colobus monkeys are found throughout the forests of east and central Africa.

Infant colobus monkeys are born with all white hair and a pink face. They’ll reach adult coloration at 6-months of age, consisting of primarily black hair and white hair encircling their faces and half their tails.