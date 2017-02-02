× Florissant police investigate murder of 20-year-old

FLORISSANT, MO (KPLR) – Homicide detectives with the Florissant Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old.

According to Steve Michael, a police spokesman, officers were received a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of Stonebury Court.

Officers arrived to find the body of Antwoine Robinson inside a home. He had been shot several times.

Investigators have not released any information on suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.