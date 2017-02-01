Two in custody following police chase in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO (KPLR) – Two men were taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon following police chase and crash in a north St. Louis County municipality.

According to a spokesperson with the Overland Police Department, the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m.

An officer on patrol recognized two men in an SUV from other crimes and attempted to pull them over at the intersection of Dennison and Sims. The suspects took off and a brief chase started, which ended three blocks away at Sims and Breckenridge.

The suspects crashed into a utility pole.

Police found a loaded gun, drugs, and other stolen goods in the SUV. Police said the two men were conscious and breathing when taken into custody.

Authorities plan to file formal charges with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office as soon as possible. The driver could face gun, drug, and traffic violation charges. It's unclear what charges the passenger will face.

Ameren crews arrived to fix the pole a short time later.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.