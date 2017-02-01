Two charged in murder of Brandy Morrison

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis police have positively identified the body found in a St. Clair County landfill as that of a missing north city woman. Two men were charged in connection with her death.

Brandy Morrison, 23, was reported missing on January 28. Her family said they received phone calls about her disappearance, pointing them to a house on Laura Avenue. On Monday, a fire broke out in a home on the 6100 block of Laura. Morrison’s family believed that fire was related to her disappearance.

A family member later alerted police to blood located inside dumpster in an alley behind the homes on Laura Avenue.

Investigators traced the garbage pick-up route to a landfill in Marissa, Illinois. Homicide detectives were dispatched the landfill, where a police dog located Morrison’s body.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office determined Morrison had been shot in the head before her body was placed in a dumpster.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Courtney Williams and 51-year-old Paulren Stepter in connection with Morrison’s murder.

Stepter was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Meanwhile, Williams was also charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

According to prosecutors, witnesses told investigators that Stepter and Williams were in a basement of a residence in the 6100 block of Laura in the early morning hours of January 27. Those witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from the basement and later seeing Williams’ vehicle parked in the back of the house with the trunk open.

Stepter has a prior conviction for robbery dating back to 1982 and a 1986 conviction for first-degree murder. Williams has a 1996 conviction for second-degree burglary and a 2000 conviction for second-degree robbery.