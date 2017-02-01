Local groups opposed to Gorsuch nomination

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Leaders from several different St. Louis area groups came together Wednesday morning to express strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nine groups focused on issues from religion and reproductive rights to the environment united at the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End.

Speakers called Trump’s nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, “extreme” and “out of the mainstream.” They believe Gorsuch could threaten the civil rights and voting rights of Missourians. They also fear he could chip away at abortion rights for women.

The group is urging senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt to reject Gorsuch.

“The fear here, and I think it’s a legitimate fear, is that a court that is led by judges like Judge Gorsuch is a court that will go backwards,” said Rabbi Randy Fleisher from the Central Reform Congregation.

The group is asking people to mobilize at all levels to oppose Gorsuch.