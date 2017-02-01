Illinois man get $10K from President Trump, for being a passionate supporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONINGTON, IL (KPLR) - You can call Shane Bouvet the $10,000 man in a town of 1,000 people. Bouvet lives in Stonington, IL and is a bit of a town celebrity these days. That’s because he received a $10,000 check from President Donald Trump.

“I’m just a small town blue collar guy and it’s just amazing people are coming up to me and saying, hey can I get a selfie with you?” said Bouvet.

The check stems from a Washington Post article about Bouvet. He was featured as a passionate supporter of then candidate Trump. Bouvet works as a FedEx courier and is a single father. The article pointed out how hard Bouvet worked on what was considered by many to be a longshot of a presidential campaign.

“I was going door to door. I made cold calls and things like that,” said Bouvet. “And I was good at social media.”

Bouvet was overwhelmed when he met the President and moved even more when he discovered the $10,000 check in the mail Monday.

“My heart dropped because not only did he do that but he wrote me a message,” said Bouvet. “He wrote me a presidential note and he told me thank you.”

Bouvet says he will use the money to help his disabled father who is a military veteran undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

“My dad hasn’t worked in a long time because of the chemo treatments and because of an injury and I want to give back, “said Bouvet. “My family has done a lot for me, so I want to give that for his chemo treatments and thank him for his service.”