Conservation Connection – Protecting your trees in the winter

Q. What is the most important thing homeowners should consider?
• If there`s damage to trees due to ice the first thing to think about is safety
• Check for any dangerous situations (branches that might fall, nearby power lines, etc.)
• Call your local utility company if there’s any concerns regarding electrical or phone lines
• Assess the damage
• Smaller cleanup and pruning work can be done by homeowners
• Larger scale work should be done by professionals
Q. What should a homeowner do if the damage is significant?
• Determine if the tree can be saved (more than 50% crown is intact)
• Treat with selective pruning
• If more than 50% of crown is gone or trunk is split, damage is too severe and tree can`t be saved
• Removal will be required
• Call a Certified Arborist if professional help is needed
Q. Is there anything in particular homeowners need to be watchful for?
• Be careful of door-to-door services offering to trim trees after storms; be sure and check their credentials
• Topping trees is never a good idea; it will lead to problems down the road
Q. What are some things to do to prevent problems in the first place?
• Ice and storm damage tends to occur where the tree already has weak branches and limbs
• Keep your trees well-pruned; remove weak or rubbing branches and water sprouts and suckers early
• Maintain your trees in good health all year with proper, mulching and watering
• Do not plant trees that are prone to brittle wood and easily damaged branches, like silver maple, box elder, poplar and Bradford pear