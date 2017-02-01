Body found in landfill identified as Brandy Morrison; three in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis police have positively identified the body found in a St. Clair County landfill as that of a missing north city woman. Three people have been taken into custody and are awaiting charges.

Morrison, 23, was reported missing on January 28. Her family said they received phone calls about her disappearance, pointing them to a house on Laura Avenue. On Monday, a fire broke out in a home on the 6200 block of Laura. Morrison's family believed that fire was related to her disappearance.

A family member later alerted police to blood located inside dumpster in an alley behind the homes on Laura Avenue.

Investigators traced the garbage pick-up route to a landfill in Marissa, Illinois. Homicide detectives were dispatched the landfill, where a police dog located Morrison’s body.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office determined Morrison had been shot before her body was placed in a dumpster.