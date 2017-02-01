Beyonce wears St. Charles based lingerie designer underwear in pregnancy announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) - When superstar Beyoncé announced on Instagram that she and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins, a local business gained worldwide exposure.

"It's a massive game changer" said Kara Gatto. "Just the recognition and getting the brand name out there is massive for us. So definitely a game changer" she said.

In Beyoncé’s post, she wore a pair of underwear designed and manufactured by Liviara USA, a St. Charles based lingerie company.

"It was one of our seamstresses, she came in and she came in and she said these are our panties, I think these are our panties" said Gatto, Founder and CEO of LiviaraUSA.

The Dauphine Panty in Powder Blue now seen by millions around the world and with a big nod from Queen Bey herself, it's a monumental endorsement for the local business that only launched three months ago.

"We got really excited" Gatto said. "We screamed we jumped around and we put Beyoncé music on and danced in the office and we had a kind of joyous moment like hey we've been doing this and we knew that eventually we would get there" she said.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, for LiviaraUSA Beyoncé’s post is priceless

"We've gotten lots of calls lots of media we've been featured in multiple magazines from People, to InStyle to tons of them that called out we're in the USA and it's made in the USA so it's just the traffic to the website is far more than doubled and tripled" Gatto said.

More than the business almost guaranteed to flow in, Gatto says it's a feeling of validation that she and her team are headed down the right track.

"I hope that she enjoyed wearing it, I hope that she felt that female empowerment and stuff when she was wearing it I hope she enjoyed the fact that we use real silk when we make our pieces" she said. "We were really excited that she chose to wear it because we feel she truly embodies what we stand for" Gatto said.

The underwear retails for $95. Everything is designed and manufactured in St. Charles.