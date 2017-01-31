Woman’s body found in St. Clair County landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KPLR) - St. Louis police located the body of a woman Tuesday afternoon in a landfill at a Waste Management facility in St. Clair County.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, investigators would only confirm the body was an African-American female.

Police did not link the body to any current missing person's case. It is unclear what led St. Louis authorities to a landfill across the river in Illinois.

The body was loaded into a hearse for transportation back to St. Louis for positive identification.