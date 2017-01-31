White Hall business district building fire may be worst in city history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE HALL, IL (KPLR) - A fire broke out in a building in the business district of White Hall, Illinois. According to WLDS, it began at a storage building in the 100 block of North Main Street.

It is being called the worst fire in at least 40 years, and possibly ever, in White Hall, Illinois. The fire broke out around 9am in a 150 year old building on Main Street that was being used as a home. The fire quickly jumped next door to an antique store before spreading to another smaller building. That's when firefighters from six local departments finally contained it.

White Hall's Mayor, Tom Lakin, said it's going to take a lot of time to clean up the mess and it's going to cost a lot of money. No injuries have been reported at this time.

White Hall is located in Greene County, north of Jerseyville.