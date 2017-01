LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Authorities have shutdown part of I-70 west of Bryan Road in Lake St. Louis for a fatal accident. Initial reports say pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, causing 2 lanes of westbound traffic to be closed.

Westbound motorist are urged to take I-364 west or I-64 west for the several hours.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene starting an investigation.

More information as it becomes available.