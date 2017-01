Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A south St. Louis woman who has to spend a lot time in her home is helping dozens of people who don't have a home.

Dianne Baumgartner spends a lot of time at home because she suffers from the lung disease COPD. But she uses her time to help others. She knits blankets for clients at BJC Behavioral Health. Her mission is to keep the poor and homeless warm.