House condemned amid infant death investigation in Madison County

NEW DOUGLAS, IL (KPLR) – Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of infant Tuesday morning.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon, a sheriff’s office spokesman, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Douglas Fire Department, and Staunton Area Ambulance Service were called to the 400 block of N. Main Street for an infant who was not breathing.

The infant was rushed to Staunton Memorial Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of the child's death is still under investigation, Dixon said. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been called to assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the resident has been acquire by the local zoning board, pending a condemnation hearing.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.