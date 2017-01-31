Duo arrested for robberies of motel, pizza delivery driver

ROLLA, MO (KPLR) – Phelps County prosecutors have charged two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies in the Rolla area.

According to Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan, the first robbery occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on January 28 at the Budget Deluxe Motel on N. Bishop Avenue. Investigators learned a man wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask walked into the motel lobby and pointed a handgun at the desk clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled.

On January 29, Rolla police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Fox Creek Road just after 9:30 p.m. in response to an armed robbery and assault of a pizza delivery driver.

The driver was attempting to complete a delivery and transaction when two men attacked him, dragged the driver into a vacant apartment, and beat him. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and kept the driver at gunpoint while the other suspect stole the victim’s money and cellphone. The suspects left the apartment and stole the driver’s car.

On January 30, detectives identified and arrested two suspects tied to both cases: 28-year-old Daniel Rogers of Rolla and 32-year-old Ryan Jordan of Newburg.

Rogers and Jordan were both charged with one count of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and first-degree kidnapping. They remain jailed on $500,000 bond apiece.