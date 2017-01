Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENE COUNTY, IL (KPLR) - Crews are on the scene battling a fire in the business district of White Hall, Illinois.

According to WLDS, it began at a storage building in the 100 block of North Main Street. Multiple emergency agencies have responded to the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2/KPLR 11 will keep you updated as details become available.

White Hall is located in Greene County, north of Jerseyville.