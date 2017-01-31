Community activist organizes neighborhood patrol to protect children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - When 12-year-old Kameill Taylor was kidnapped January 11, 2017 while going to meet a friend to walk with to their school bus stop, Azim Aziz, a father, community leader, and candidate for Alderman in Ward 1 helped organize a neighborhood patrol program to help keep children in the area near Union safe as they walked to and from their respective bus stops. Two days after she was reported missing, St. Louis Police and the FBI found Taylor in an abandoned house near her home.

She was rushed to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries. 21-year-old Tyrone Butler is facing several charges in connection with the crime including kidnapping. Now Aziz and other community leaders are meeting with the security team at the St. Louis Public School District to discuss expanding the program citywide.