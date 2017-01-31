Child, mother located after Endangered Person Advisory issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A endangered person advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 4-year-old who had gone missing from a home in the 3400 block of Evergreen Lane. Police say Cornell Wren Jr.'s was with his mother, who had contacted a crisis hotline. The mother is identified as Michelle M. Clark, 30.

Clark was going to be evicted from her home Wednesday. She was not dealing with it very well.

Wren Jr., was dropped off at a shelter Tuesday afternoon. Clark's other children were located at school.

St. Louis County Police located Clark Tuesday evening.

If you have any information for police, call the St. Louis County at 314-615-0162.