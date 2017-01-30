Washington University administrator faces federal child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and interim athletic director at Washington University has appeared in federal court on a child pornography charge. A grand jury filed an indictment last Wednesday against Justin Carroll, 67, of University City for incidents between November 2015 to December 2016. It remained sealed until Carroll’s court appearance Monday morning.

Federal investigators say they traced his IP address to computers at his home and Washington University. They say the computers were being used to share child porn.

The federal indictment says that Carroll was watching videos containing boys as young as under 6-years-old engaging in sex acts with men.

Washington University helped with the investigation. There appears to be no connection with Carroll’s responsibilities at the University or involving students.

Carroll's retirement from Washington University was announced on January 10th. He worked at the school for 36 years. The retirement takes effect on February 1st.