Trump appoints Carlinville native as Acting U.S. Attorney General

(KPLR) - A Carlinville native and St. Louis University grad is now the acting U.S. Attorney General.

Dana Boente will take over for Sally Yates, who was fired by President Trump Monday night for refusing to defend his immigration ban.

Yates was a holdover from the Obama administration, and tonight the White House released a statement saying, “Yates betrayed the Department of Justice, refused to quote “enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States”.

Dana Boente was serving as the U.S. Attorney of Eastern Virginia, and says he will defend the order.

The Carlinville, Illinois native received his bachelor's, mba and his law degree from St. Louis University.