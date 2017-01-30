St. Louis Public Schools teacher wins $500

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Natasha Richardson is the parent of a 4th grader at Gateway Elementary in the St. Louis Public Schools. She wrote to tell us about Ms. Erin Jackson who received the $500 Tools for Teachers award from Weber Chevrolet (www.weberchevrolet.com).

I want to help Ms.Erin Jackson because she is the most selfless teacher in the world. She is always providing her students students with not only self esteem, she has a caring attitude a love for teaching and learning from her students. She helps the students every year at the beginning and through out the school year with school supplies. She is always buying supplies for her after school tutoring group as well. She teach the kids about acceptance.

Accept each other not judge one another to get alone. With that she invited her students out for a day of fun at Tropicana Bowling during there winter break. She goes above and beyond for her students and I think she needs to be noticed for the help she gives to her students.

