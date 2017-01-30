Protect your identity online this tax season

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)–This week is dedicated to tax identity theft awareness. Joe Blanchard is a software security expert with OWASP-STL, which stands for Open Web Application Security Project in St. Louis.

Tax Identity theft is when someone fraudulently uses someone else’s social security number to file tax returns that are not their own.

With a lot of our personal information being entered and saved on various websites, it has become easier for criminals to find ways to engage in unlawful activity.

Blanchard gives us critical tips on how to prevent falling victim to identity theft this tax season.