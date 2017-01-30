Pam Hupp to be arraigned Monday in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI)-Accused murderer Pam Hupp is scheduled to be in St. Charles County court this morning. Her arraignment was postponed from last week.

Hupp is supposed to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on first degree murder charges in the August murder of Louis Gumpenberger. Hupp told police the shooting happened during a home invasion.

But prosecutors say Hupp lured Gumpenberger into her car then took him to her home ad killed him. They says it was an attempt to frame Russ Faria.

She's being held on a $2 million bond.