Major League Baseball punishes Cardinals for hacking Astros

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Major League Baseball is punishing the Cardinals for hacking the Astros. The Redbirds will have to pay a $2 million fine and send two draft picks to Houston.

Chris Correa, the former scouting director of the St. Louis Cardinals, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to nearly four years in jail for hacking the Houston Astros’ player personnel database from 2013 to at least 2014 . He was fired by the team in 2015.

“We respect the Commissioner’s decision and appreciate that there is now a final resolution to this matter,” said St. Louis Cardinals Chairman and CEO William O. DeWitt Jr. in a statement. “Commissioner Manfred’s findings are fully consistent with our own investigation’s conclusion that this activity was isolated to a single individual.”

"This has been a long and challenging process for all of us, especially those within our baseball operations department,” said Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak in a statement. “We have learned a great deal along the way and we have taken additional steps to ensure that something like this doesn’t ever happen again.”