× Suits for Soldiers

ST.LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–Several organizations came together for a great cause. That cause was none other than orchestrating a suit drive for those who serve in, or are retired from the military.

Soldiers and veterans received new work suits and other articles of clothing. These clothes were donated through an organization called H.E.R.O.E.S Care, a group that is dedicated to helping veterans be able to have a smooth transition from serving on the battlefield, back to civilian life.

Farmer’s Insurance Agency has always supported the cause. This year, they borrowed the well-needed space of a warehouse next to their Gravois location in St. Louis, where the event took place. While the goal was to donate 500 suits to 500 soldiers, their donations exceeded their expectations, enabling them to help even more soldiers and veterans.