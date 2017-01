× Mayor Slay speaks out on Muslim ban

(KPLR) – Sunday St. Louis City Mayor Francis Slay took to Twitter, tweeting out several messages regarding the ban on Muslim from 7 countries being banned for entering the United States.

He stated that two-thirds of the Syrian refugees in St. Louis are under 8-year-old and the St. Louis would remain a welcoming city for Muslims and refugees.

#stl will remain a welcoming city for our Muslim and refugee neighbors. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 29, 2017

Two-thirds of Syrian refugees in #stl are under 8 years old. #stl has grown stronger & more diverse by welcoming refugees & immigrants #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 29, 2017