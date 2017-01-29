Immigration volunteer ask for understanding for those wishing to come to the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A south St. Louis business owner says the immigrants she knows are no terrorists. Liza Grozdanic and her husband own the Bosnian-American restaurant Yapi. She volunteers her time helping immigrants who have found a home in St. Louis. She gives them food and takes them toys.

“There are children who still don’t sleep who have been here for months,” said Grozdanic. “They have flashbacks. They have nightmares. You know they have a hard time sleeping still.”

Grozdanic says she tries to not get caught up in the immigration debate that has fueled hatred at times. She asks others to have a better understanding of why many people want to leave places such as Syria.

“If a family is coming here, they’re coming over here to live free, “said Grozdniac. “They’re coming over here to start their life over again.”