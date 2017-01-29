Hundreds protest at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport over Presidential executive order on immigration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMBERT AIRPORT (KPLR) - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport Sunday afternoon protesting President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration and vetting.

"This is not what America stands for, this is not what we do" said Audrey Mack. "Every one of us is a descendant of an immigrant and they have rights to be here legally and peacefully" she said.

The order temporarily halts citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Critics of the order call it a ban based on religion. White House officials contend the order is about protecting the country from areas known to be breeding grounds for terrorist’s activities.

Demonstrators of all ethnicities, religions and ages protested for about three hours Sunday afternoon outside of Lambert's Terminal 1. The protests remained peaceful.

"I love this crowd" said Sarah Love. "I love it. Everybody is together and we're strong. We're strong together. There are all kinds of different races, there are all different people, and there are children" she said.

The protest at Lambert was one of many happening at airports across the country Sunday. In some cities, citizens from those seven countries were detained.

"Ideally it would be nice to see him retract this executive order and overturn the ban and let people come home" said Mack.

Late Sunday afternoon, President Trump released a statement defending his executive order, reading in part:

We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters. This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe.