× Caregivers Need Care Too

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Being selfless may come naturally to some more than others. However it is unhealthy to be too giving of yourself, when you begin to neglect your own needs.

Angie Monko is the owner of Harmony Harbor Life Coaching and she specializes in teaching others the importance of knowing their limits, and making sure they are in tune with their own health and well-being–only then will they be able to efficiently help others.

Monko will be having an event from 3-5 PM on Wednesday, February 8th entitled “Giving the Care Back to the Caregivers”. This event will focus on learning how to dedicate time to others and accept additional responsibilities without feeling drained.

For additional information on this event, go to http://www.harmonyharbor.com/events.