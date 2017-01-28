The Pulse of St. Louis: Intervention or Discipline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Question: What would you do if you saw a parent scream and hit their child in public? Would you intervene or would you walk away?The truth is most people, including experts don't really know how to handle the situation. Saint Louis University is conducting a two year pilot training program designed to figure out the best way to address the deeply personal and emotional issue. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, find out what you can do to protect your children and others from abuse that can lead to death.