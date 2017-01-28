Affton community gives military men and women suits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KPLR) - A suit giveaway in Affton was a way to say thank you to military men and women both active and retired. The giveaway was made possible by H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, American Legion Post 397 and Farmers Insurance.

Brand new men’s suits, shirts, ties and shoes were available for veterans. Vouchers to receive clothes from Connections to Success were available for female veterans.

“Often they have done deployment after deployment,” said Dave Woolly, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care. The organization supports military men and women in need. “If you can imagine a young man or women that’s joined the military right out of high school, they may never have even owned a suit in their life.”

“This is the kind of thing that can happen when people come together to make great goodness possible for those who served out nation,” said Rick McGee, American Legion Post 397.

The operator of the Farmers Insurance Office in Affton said his company has been doing similar giveaways for years.

“This has been a long standing tradition for Farmers. The original Farmers who found it back in 1928 were WWI veterans so it’s been going on since then,” said agent Greg Mans.

CSM. Ricky Elcan was among the veterans leaving with a free suit.

“I think I’ll wear it on Valentine’s Day and maybe to church,” said Elcan. “To go to war and come back for this country, I think they deserve things like this.”

“We’re here to say thank you,” said McGee. “Whatever we can do to help, we are here for you.”