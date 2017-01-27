X-treme International Ice Racing at St. Charles Family Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-X-treme International Ice Racing is a professional racing tour on ice. The show rolls into The Family Arena in St. Charles Saturday, January 28th.

Three Time World Champion, Anthony "The British Bulldog" Barlow and his team gave Fox 2 a preview during Friday's January 27th morning show.

Barlow explains the speedway bikes and ATVs are modified to compete on the indoor ice track. More than 2,000 metal studs are added to the tires to provide traction on the wheels, and the brakes are removed.

Spectators can expect to see 20-25 races. Ice racing consists of heats where riders earn point to qualify for the final race. Each heat includes four riders racing along side each other for four laps. The final race consists of six riders for six laps.

The event kicks off Saturday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and may be purchased at The Family Arena box office, online at metrotix.com or by phone at (314) 534-1111.