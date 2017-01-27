Washington Park church gutted by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, IL (KPLR) – Worshipers at a Washington Park church are forced to have services elsewhere after a fire tore through the building. Meanwhile, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

According to authorities, the Miracle Tabernacle Church caught fire Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. Several fire departments raced to the scene to help extinguish the fire. Investigators determined the fire started beneath a stage at the back of the church. Interior damage was said to be extensive.

Pastor Darwyn Buchanan said it’s hard to believe what he worked so hard to build over the years was destroyed in a matter of minutes. There had been plans on expanding and remodeling the church, but Buchanan said they’ll be forced to start over from nothing.

The church does not have insurance, but Buchanan said he’s going to rely on his faith, strength, and prayers.

The pastor said the fire may have been electrical, but the cause remains under investigation.