Police looking for man who burglarized Central West End cookie shop

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Police are searching for a man who burglarized a cookie shop in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis.

An employee of Insomnia Cookies on N. Euclid arrived at work on Saturday, January 21, 2017 to discover the front door glass had been broken and the cash register drawer missing. A suspect can be seen on surveillance cameras, walking northbound on Euclid with the cash register drawer. The same suspect was also captured on camera at the intersection of Euclid and Delmar.

The suspect is a 30 to 35-year old black man with a light complexion. He was wearing a dark colored skull cap, dark colored coat, light colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).