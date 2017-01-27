Maryland Heights to establish committee for development plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KPLR)-Maryland Heights city leaders are establishing a special committee to try and figure out what to do a large plot of land that was once eyed for development by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The land is just off Highway 141 not far from Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park and Highway 364. It`s approximately 2000 acres of mostly agricultural land in what`s called the Maryland Park Lake District.

Last year, Kroenke and his real estate attorney pitched a development plan for the area to Maryland Heights city leaders. But Kroenke`s group later pulled out.

Now, Maryland Heights officials are establishing what`s being called a stakeholder advisory committee comprised of regulatory and planning agencies with jurisdiction over the area along with property owners.

The committee is going to work with the Maryland Heights city staff to come up with a development plan for the land.

City officials say their goal is still to have the area become a regional sports, entertainment, hospitality and specialty retail destination with lots of open space and water features.

Once the committee and city officials come up with a master plan then developers can propose projects that fit into that vision. The committee is set to hold its first public meeting in March with a master plan ready by late this year.

Most of land is owned by second and third generation farm families who support development and want to sell their portions of the area.