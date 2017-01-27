Manhunt in East St. Louis for driver who ran away from state police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KPLR) – What began as a routine traffic stop Friday afternoon in East St. Louis turned into a manhunt for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper who conducted the traffic stop learned the driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, had an outstanding warrant. The driver took off on foot before the trooper could arrest him.

The suspect’s car was stopped on Interstate 70 eastbound, not far from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Another man in the vehicle was taken in by police. A child was in the car and was reunited with other family members.

“He is obviously a hazard; he’s a danger to society,” said Trooper Calvin Dye, Illinois State Police.

The suspect was last seen near 1st Street and St. Clair Avenue. People were advised to stay away from that area. Troopers said the suspect is known to have fired shots at police in the past.

“When you’re dealing with an individual that dangerous, when they get out of the weeds and the trees or wherever they are hiding from, the first vehicle they see on the roadway, the chances of them trying to carjack that vehicle are very high,” Dye said.

Authorities did not reveal the nature of the warrant issued for the suspect.