Major Case Squad IDs man found dismembered, burned in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the suspicious death of a man whose dismembered body was found in a burn pile at a river access point near the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse Rivers.

The victim has been identified as Vincent S. White, 50, of Jefferson County. His remains were originally discovered on January 10, 2017 at the Chouteau Claim Access – Conservation Area.

White’s last known address was in High Ridge, MO.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Major Case Squad at (636) 797-5515.