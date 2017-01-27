Diana’s Grove Dog Rescue in Cabool to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KPLR)-Diana's Grove Dog Rescue, Missouri's largest no-kill animal shelter, is closing. The organization announcing Thursday evening (Jan. 26) its board members have resigned.

'Within the last two days, new information has come to my attention by a credible third party," said former board president Amanda Sheffield. "This information paired with the ongoing challenges, has made it clear that the board could no longer support continuing forward.'

Diana's Grove Dog Rescue is based in Cabool, Missouri where as of Thursday it had more than 160 dogs in it's southern Missouri shelter and another 50 dogs placed in foster homes throughout the St. Louis area. The organization has been operating for more than 20 years and reports it has coordinated adoptions for about 15,000 dogs.

Earlier in January, Diana's Grove Dog Rescue announced plans to open an adoption center in a store front at Chesterfield mall. The mall quickly reversed the decision after people threatened to boycott the mall and protest on its property.

In December, at the request of Diana's Grove Dog Rescue, the Humane Society of Missouri removed about 160 dogs from the struggling shelter after it ran into financial trouble.

Diana's Grove Dog Rescue says it is working with other licensed rescues to find homes for the more than 200 dogs still under the rescue's care. The rescue's license will expire January 31, 2017. Until then, shelter staff will continue to adopt out dogs privately, and adoptions fees have been reduced during that time.

Adoptable dogs can be viewed at www.takeafriendhome.org and will be shared on facebook.com/dgdogrescue.

The adoption application is available at http://www.takeafriendhome.org/application.html.

Individuals interested in adoption can email Dogs@TakeAFriendHome.org.