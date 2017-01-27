Benefit concert for north county woman who lost her home in a fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A north St. Louis County woman's life completely changed right before Christmas when her home burned down. She made it out with only the clothes on her back.

And while Thelma Askew lost her home, she’s gained a whole community of love and support.

Friday night, performers from all across the metro area volunteered their time and talent to put on a special benefit show for Askew.

It was all organized by Marcia Williams, the founder of local production company Gifted Productions.

“It could have been me,” Williams said. “I would like to think, if that happened to me, that somebody would care enough to do it. It’s not rocket science; it’s just loving people.”

Williams didn’t even know Askew, but reached out after seeing a Fox 2 News story on the fire that destroyed her home on December 23. She immediately set up a GoFundMe page to assist Askew.

“She said well I'm here to help you,” Askew said. “Ever since then, she's been God sent. I love her.”

Askew said all the support makes her a believer that the St. Louis community cares.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $4,000 as of Friday night, and the performers hoped that their concert pushed them to the goal amount of $5,000.