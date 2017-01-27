A Dance with Dad

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–A Daddy-Daughter Dance will take place at the Knight of Columbus in St. Louis on Saturday, February 18th from 6-8:30 PM. Kidada Miller is the CEO and Lead Designer of the company Creations by Kidada, which will be decorating for the event as well. This year’s dance will also be complete with a princess in attendance.

In addition to the Daddy-Daughter Dance, there will also be a “Lords and Ladies” Mother-Son dance held at the same venue on Saturday, March 11th also from 6-8:30 in the evening. This event will also be decorated by Creations by Kidada.