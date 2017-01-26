The Jewish Community Center prepares for bi-annual book sale

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The Jewish Community Center Winter Used Book Sale is set to take place January 29 – February 2, 2017.

Now, they are accepting donations of books, audio books, record albums, DVDs and CDs that are considered to be in good condition as well as volunteers to sort for the event.

Bill Kornfein joins us this morning to speak about the upcoming book sale and volunteer opportunities.

For more information, visit http://jccstl.org or contact Zelda Sparks at 314-442-3169.

