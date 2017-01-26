St. Louis Major League Soccer stadium proposal defeated in committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The future of a proposed soccer stadium for St. Louis was up for debate this morning. The Board of Aldermen Ways and Means Committee decided to not move forward with the proposed stadium.

The proposal would have asked city residents to vote on $60 million to help build a soccer stadium next to Union Station. If it was approved by the full Board of Aldermen, a judge would still have has to act to get it on the April ballot.

The stadium could still be built with private money. So far no proposals have been put forward that do not include public funding.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said the state has more pressing needs than a soccer stadium for a potential Major League Soccer franchise. Greitens previously referred to providing tax credits or state aid for stadiums as “welfare for millionaires.”

St. Louis is one of 10 cities in the running for an MLS team. SC STL, the ownership group trying to establish an expansion team in town, proposed using $40 million in state tax credits for development and construction of a stadium, with an additional $80 million in support from local taxpayers. That $80 million would have been subject to a public vote on April 4, if the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved putting the issue on the ballot.

For its part, the ownership group would cover the $150 million MLS expansion fee and contribute $80 million toward the construction of the stadium, as well as future maintenance and cost overruns. The proposed stadium would be built on 24 acres of land just west of Union Station. The Interstate 64/Highway 40 exit ramps at that location would need to be moved. The city bought the property from MoDOT in September 2016.

The league is aiming to award two new franchises in the third quarter of 2017. Those teams will begin play in 2020. Two more clubs will be awarded and begin play at dates still to be determined.

The Ways and Means committee meeting is also discussing bills involving MetroLink expansion to north St. Louis and funding for renovations to Scottrade Center.