St. Louis Boat and Sportshow at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The 63rd St. Louis Boat and Sportshow opens today at The Dome at the America's Center. Crews have been loading in the displays for the last couple of days.

The annual winter show is the premier destination for boating and outdoors enthusiasts to view, board, and buy everything needed for upcoming summer adventures spent on the water! Hundreds of the latest model boats and marine products will be on display.

There will also be plenty of hands-on interactive & educational activities offered for all ages.

Becca Doyle, St. Louis Boat & Sportshow Manager joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.

Thursday, January 26 – Sunday, January 29, 2017

Times: Thursday: 2:00pm-9:00pm

Friday: 12:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am-9:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm

America`s Center & The Dome

701 Convention Center Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63101

Admission: $12.00 for adults

$18.00 2-day pass (Good any two days of the show)

Free for children 15 years and under

Discounted tickets are available to purchase online at stlouisboatshow.com through 1/25 at 11:59 pm.