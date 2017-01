Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Have you ever seen a parent strike their child in public and instead of intervening, you looked the other way or simply walked away?

Later on, as the scene played over and over in your mind, you wished you had done something or said something to stop the abuse. The truth is most of us don't know how to handle those heart breaking situations. That's one reason Saint Louis University is training bystanders to take action rather than stand by and do nothing.

The goal, researchers say, is not to judge moms and dads, but to offer them support and help deescalate the situation.