Popular brunch restaurant to open new location

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch spot, Half & Half, is known for being a true “from-scratch” restaurant and for their own take on traditional breakfast and brunch items. Some favorites include Veggie Hash with brussel sprouts, spinach and onions and two sunny side up eggs and Clara Cakes with house made raspberry jam, marsapone and granola.

Now, a second location is in the works in Webster Groves, expected to finish in late spring.

Executive Chef Dale Beauchamp joins us to talk about some of the restaurant’s favorite menu items and some specials coming up in the next couple of weekends.

Half & Half

8133 Maryland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63105

www.halfandhalfstl.com