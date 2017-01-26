Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has canceled his meeting with US President Donald Trump that had been set for Tuesday after renewed tensions over Trump’s plan to build a wall on the border. “This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Peña Nieto tweeted. Earlier this morning, Trump had tweeted that it would be better to cancel the meeting if Peña Nieto continued to insist Mexico would not pay for the wall, which he had again said as recently as Wednesday evening.
Mexican president cancels meeting with Trump
