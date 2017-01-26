× Fisherman uses bow and arrow to catch state-record bigmouth buffalo

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KPLR) – A Springfield man set a new state-record over the weekend by hauling in a massive bigmouth buffalo at a private pond in Henry County using just a bow and arrow.

John Paul Morris was with friends on a coal mine strip pit January 21 when they noticed the very large fish swimming in about eight-feet of water. John’s friends failed to hit the bigmouth buffalo, but he managed to get an arrow in the fish.

The fish weighed 57 pounds, 13 ounces. It measured 39 inches in length with a girth of 32.5 inches.

The MDC verified the catch on a certified scale at Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw, Missouri. The previous alternative method state-record was a 54-pound bigmouth buffalo, caught in Pomme de Terre Lake in 2015.

John Paul said his father, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, was excited and proud that he set a state-record.

Missouri recognizes angling records in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Besides using a bow and arrow, other alternative methods include: atlatl, bank lines, gigging, grabbing, jug lines, limb lines, snagging, snaring, spear fishing, throwlines, and trotlines.

For more information state-record fish, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation.