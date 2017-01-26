Amended St. Louis Major League Soccer stadium passes after initial defeat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The future of a proposed soccer stadium for St. Louis was up for debate Thursday morning. The Board of Aldermen Ways and Means Committee passed the proposal for the proposed stadium after some wheeling and dealing. The Ways and Means committee passes the Major League Soccer proposal to the full Board of Aldermen after earlier defeat. The vote was 5-4.

A ticket tax was added to the proposal. It would generate between $7.5 million to $12 million into city general revenue. Money initially dedicated to developer Paul McKee is also added to this project. The rest of the stadium budget is from a use tax. Now it goes to the Board of Aldermen for approval. If it passes then a judge has to act to get it on the April ballot.

"SC STL is very grateful for the thorough review and passage of our bill by the Ways and Means Committee and we now look forward to a public hearing and the full Board of Aldermen in the coming weeks. There is clearly more work ahead, but today’s result brings us much closer to a ballot measure that will allow city voters the opportunity to make St. Louis a future home for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise," said spokesperson for SC STL Jim Woodcock in a statement.

The initial proposal would have asked city residents to vote on $60 million to help build a soccer stadium next to Union Station. That is off the table.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said the state has more pressing needs than a soccer stadium for a potential Major League Soccer franchise. Greitens previously referred to providing tax credits or state aid for stadiums as “welfare for millionaires.”

St. Louis is one of 10 cities in the running for an MLS team. SC STL, the ownership group trying to establish an expansion team in town, proposed using $40 million in state tax credits for development and construction of a stadium, with an additional $80 million in support from local taxpayers. That $80 million would have been subject to a public vote on April 4, if the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved putting the issue on the ballot.

For its part, the ownership group would cover the $150 million MLS expansion fee and contribute $80 million toward the construction of the stadium, as well as future maintenance and cost overruns. The proposed stadium would be built on 24 acres of land just west of Union Station. The Interstate 64/Highway 40 exit ramps at that location would need to be moved. The city bought the property from MoDOT in September 2016.

The league is aiming to award two new franchises in the third quarter of 2017. Those teams will begin play in 2020. Two more clubs will be awarded and begin play at dates still to be determined.

The Ways and Means committee meeting is also discussing bills involving MetroLink expansion to north St. Louis and funding for renovations to Scottrade Center.