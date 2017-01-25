Suspect arrested after police chase ends in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) - One person was arrested after a police chase ended Wednesday morning in St. Charles.

The chase stopped on Highway 94, immediately north of I-70 in St Charles, just after 8:30 a.m.

The stolen truck ran over spike sticks that police laid down and eventually couldn’t drive anymore.

The spike sticks were put down just north of the St. Charles city limits.

The chase began about a half-hour earlier in the Portage Des Sioux area.

Police said the whole incident started with several car break-ins overnight in the New Town area of St. Charles.

Investigators arrested two suspects at the scene but we`re told a third suspect tried to get away by stealing the truck.

Cops got a beat on him from a GPS device in the city vehicle.

St. Charles police say they chased the suspect because he had committed a felony by stealing the truck.

“This person has gone as far as taken a car to aid in his getaway. What’s in his mind at that time other than it`s pretty apparent that he doesn’t want to get caught. It is our job to make sure we arrest these people and get them in jail,” said St. Charles Police Lieutenant Todd Wilson.

The suspect in the stolen truck was arrested at the Highway 94 scene and nobody was hurt.

Police believe more than a dozen cars were broken into at New Town. Authorities are asking anyone who thinks they had items stolen to call the St. Charles Police Department.